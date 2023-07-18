Model Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested in the Cayman Islands after custom officials found cannabis in her luggage.

The 28-year-old was embarking on a trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport, multiple US and local outlets have reported.

After landing, Hadid and a friend were then arrested on "suspicion (of) Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to news outlet Cayman Marl Road.

The report added that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and released on bail.

On July 12, Hadid and the friend were formally charged during a court appearance, where they both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000 each (around £770).

They are not facing any further charges, according to reports.

In a statement to E News! a representative for Hadid, said she had been "travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license" when the incident took place.

Hadid, who shares a child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik and is the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid, posted to Instagram on Tuesday of her and friend on the beach in the Cayman Islands, with the caption: "All's well that ends well".

