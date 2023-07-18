Got a Europe holiday booked? How to stay safe in a heatwave

Temperatures across some of the European tourist destinations most popular with British tourists have remained at dangerous levels for several days, with warnings the peak is yet to come.

The heatwave currently hitting Europe is sending the mercury in top travel destinations like Spain, Italy, and Greece to above 40C.

The hottest temperature recorded so far was around 45C, but some experts predict the European heat record of 48.8C (recorded in Syracuse, Sicily) could be breached in the next few days.

So what should you do if you've got travel booked to one of the hotspots?

How can you keep cool?

Standard advice like keeping in the shade, staying in air-conditioned buildings and dressing appropriately all apply.

But when temperatures are very high some extra steps can be taken.

Having the window open to get a breeze in to cool down your house can work in the UK when temperatures are higher outside than in.

But there is a reason shutters are a common sight on the continent.

During heatwaves it's best to do the complete opposite -closing windows, curtains and shutters to keep the heat out, even if it means being in the dark.

Italy has been worst hit by the heatwave. Credit: AP

Put wet towels or items of clothing on your head or other parts of your body to cool your skin.

Also, avoid using fans as a primary way of cooling you down, they just push hot air around while not contributing to lowering your body temperature.

What should I wear?

Wearing light, breezy, loose-fitting clothes made of materials like cotton and linen can help lower your body temperature.

Natural fabrics capture more air and absorb sweat better than manmade fibres like polyester.

Also consider covering your arms and legs rather than wearing less clothing - although shorts and short sleeves may be tempting, the extreme risk of sunburn shouldn't be underestimated.

A breezy full-length white linen shirt will keep you much cooler than a black polyester crop top.

How much water do I need?

Staying properly hydrated is one of the most important things to do when exposed to high temperatures, especially if you're doing any type of physical activity even if that is just walking.

Men usually need to drink between 2-3 litres of water a day while women need around 1-2 litres.

But on a hot day, this daily intake level can increase by as much as a litre.

You should also drink regularly when in hot weather, as much every 15 minutes.

If you think you're dehydrating, drinking sports drinks full of electrolytes can also help rehydrate you.

Who is most at risk?

While everyone is at risk when exposed to a heatwave, holidaymakers travelling with young children or grandparents should take extra precautions.

People who have serious long-term health conditions like diabetes or Parkinson's are also more at risk.

Temperatures in Greece have risen above 40C. Credit: AP

At-risk people are often more sensitive to higher temperatures and may find they suffer from heatstroke or heat exhaustion sooner than other adults, and can suffer dehydration much faster.

Are you more at higher risk of sunburn during a heatwave?

Yes, the sun's intensity is typically stronger during a heatwave - increasing skin exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), which causes sunburn.

On top of this, during a heatwave people also spend more time near reflective surfaces like water and wear less clothing, both of which increase the risk of sunburn.

Covering up, and regular application of sun cream is the only way to keep your skin protected when exposed to the sun during a heatwave.

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things to do during a heatwave. Credit: PA

Apply higher factor suncreams than usual and be extra aware when you're swimming of how long your skin is exposed to the sun's rays while suncream wears away.

Full-length clothing and sun hats can also provide extra protection.

What are the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body becomes overheated due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and inadequate hydration.

While it needs treating quickly it does not usually require medical attention.

Heatstroke develops from untreated heat exhaustion, and is a life-threatening condition that requires urgent medical attention.

It happens when the body's internal temperature rises above 40C and can lead to organ damage and even death.

You can also develop heatstroke if you carry out intense physical activity in extremely hot environments, especially if you are not properly hydrated.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness and fatigue

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

Muscle cramps or weakness

Cool, clammy skin

Pale or flushed appearance

Rapid, shallow breathing

Increased heart rate

Mild confusion or irritability

These can also be signs of heatstroke if they have been left untreated for long enough.

If a person begins losing consciousness, has an extremely high temperature and their pulse speeds up significantly then they may be slipping into a heatstroke and should be taken to a hospital as soon as possible.

