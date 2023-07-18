Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

Marilyn Manson is set to plead "no contest" to blowing his nose on a videographer, according to his lawyer.

The musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, in the US.

A no contest plea means Manson will not contest the charge and does not admit guilt.

Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue’s stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit a “big lougee” at her, according to a police statement.

She was struck on both hands with saliva. He also is accused approaching her a second time, blowing his nose on her arm and hands, officials said.

A notice of intent by filed on Monday said Manson is expected to plead no contest to only one charge, and that prosecutors would dismiss the other in the fully negotiated plea.

Marilyn Manson is expected to plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert. Credit: AP

It's not clear whether Manson would be required to be in court or be allowed to participate via video. His lawyer Kent Barker said it would be up to the judge to decide.

Manson could face a sentence of a $1,200 (around £920) fine with part of it suspended and 20 hours of community service within six months.

He would also need to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years.

Manson initially pleaded not guilty in 2021. His lawyer had said at the time that the type of filming Ms Fountain was doing commonly exposes videographers to “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

"The defendant’s performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Mr Barker wrote.

"The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters."

His lawyer also had said Manson planned to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional.

Manson has previously faced abuse accusations unrelated to the New Hampshire allegation but has denied wrongdoing.

Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood. Credit: AP

Several women have sued Manson in recent years with allegations of sexual and other abuse.

Most have been dismissed or settled, including a suit filed by Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco.

In May, a California judge threw out key sections of Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancée, Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, claiming she fabricated public allegations that Manson sexually and physically abused her during their relationship.

The lawsuit, filed last year, alleged that Ms Wood and another woman named as a defendant had defamed Manson, intentionally caused him emotional distress, and derailed his career in music, TV and film.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...