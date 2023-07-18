Nearly three decades after the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, authorities in Nevada have served a search warrant in connection with his long-unsolved murder.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was killed aged 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has said a search warrant was executed on Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. Officials declined to comment any further.

It is unclear what they were looking for and where they were looking.

Shakur was shot as he was leaving a Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight on the night of September 7, 1996, when a Cadillac pulled up alongside the BMW he was riding in.

He was shot multiple times and died less than a week later in hospital from his injuries.

His murder has been the speculation of books, documentaries, television series and films.

Largely considered one of the most influential rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated Shakur has had five number one albums.

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

In June of this year, Shakur received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

