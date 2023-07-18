Play Brightcove video

Fires rage in Greece after days of extreme heat in the Mediterranean

Thousands of people have fled Greek coastal resorts as wind-fuelled fires ripped through the countryside.

Evacuation orders were put in place for at least six seaside towns as two major wildfires edged closer to towns, spurred on by gale force winds of 45mph.

Holiday homes have been destroyed and main roads were shut as people were rescued from the ongoing fire.

Evacuees gathered along the coastline or were put up in schools and hotels.

Cars queue on a national road as fire burns in Kalamaki. Credit: AP

The coast guard was also deployed to smoke-heavy beachfronts.

Before nightfall on Monday, water-dropping planes and helicopters tackled the flames near Lagonisi, some 25 miles southeast of Athens.

The second large wildfire broke out in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, 55 miles to the west of the capital.

A children's summer camp and rehabilitation centre for the elderly were both evacuated, local officials said.

A firefighting helicopter dumps water as fire approach houses in Kalamaki. Credit: AP

The strong and changeable winds plus the mountainous terrain were slowing the firefighting effort, fire service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said.

He added: “The conditions are changing constantly and this has to be matched by our response. We have ordered multiple evacuations.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the risk posed by wildfires this month as “extremely difficult” to deal with, while on a visit to Brussels.

“We have always had wildfires and we always will have them. But with the effects of the climate crisis, we are experiencing fires with increasing intensity,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

A man tries to extinguish the fire with a hose near Loutraki. Credit: AP

Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest level of alert for wildfires on Monday and Tuesday.

The country has sweltered under a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend but more extreme heat is expected later in the week.

People in areas affected by the two fires received mobile phone alerts from the Civil Protection Ministry.

Loutraki Mayor Giorgos Gionis said municipal workers were also assisting seniors in the evacuations, adding that mobile reception outages had slowed their operation.

