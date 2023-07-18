Donald Trump has said he expects to be arrested by federal investigators looking into the 6 Capitol riots.

The former US president said on Tuesday that he has received a letter explaining that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter while with his family on Sunday night.

Such a letter can precede an indictment and is used to advise people that prosecutors have evidence linking them to a crime - Trump also received one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden, including the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump, who is currently the dominant early frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is scheduled to travel to Iowa on Tuesday, where he is taping a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Prosecutors in the US state of Georgia are conducting a separate investigation into efforts by Trump to reverse his election law in that state, with a top prosecutor signaling that she expects to announce charging decisions in the next few weeks.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that “they have now effectively indicted me three times.... with a probably fourth coming from Atlanta” and added in capital letters, “This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total (political) weaponization of law enforcement!"

Trump has already been indicted on 37 felony counts last month. Credit: AP

He also said that he was told to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment".

Trump was indicted last month on 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...