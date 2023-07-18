US lottery jackpot hits $1 billion - and it'll keep growing until someone wins

The US Powerball jackpot has risen yet again to an estimated $1 billion (£765m) after there was no winners in the latest draw.

No ticket in Monday’s draw matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21, according to lottery officials.

Now, Americans are lining up to buy tickets and have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million (£395m) one-time lump sum before taxes.

People in the US have queued in sweltering heat to get Powerball tickets. Credit: AP

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s draw would be the seventh highest in US history, and the third largest for Powerball.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion (£1.528m) Powerball in November 2022, and the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19, 2023, for a top prize of nearly $253 million (£198m).

Since then, no-one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive draws - and the jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

