When are train and tube strikes taking place in July?

The remainder of July promises to be filled with disrupted train and tube journeys as ASLEF and RMT industrial action coincide.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will strike nationally on July 20, 22 and 29, following more than a year of industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

It comes after transport union chief Mick Lynch said he had not met a government minister since January despite strike action continuing.

Station staff, train managers and catering staff will be involved in the action, with passengers advised to check their travel arrangements.

It means there will be interruption on both rail and tube networks across the month.

Mr Lynch said strikes will continue until an agreement is reached.

The ASLEF union has also announced overtime bans and strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

ASLEF represent train drivers, while RMT represents members across the rail industry.

In addition to the ASLEF industrial action taking place this month, the union has announced that members at 15 train operating companies will refuse to work overtime from July 31 to August 5 in the long-running dispute over pay.

Drivers launched a week-long overtime ban on Monday which the union warned will “seriously” affect services.

Here are all the Rail and Tube strike dates for the rest of July:

Tuesday 18 July

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Wednesday 19 July

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Thursday 20 July

Rail workers belonging to the RMT stage the first of three days of national strike action.

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Friday 21 July

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Saturday 22 July

RMT members stage the second of three days of national rail strike action.

Aslef overtime ban concludes.

Sunday 23 July

RMT commences six-day strike on the London Underground.

Monday 24 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Tuesday 25 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Wednesday 26 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Aslef members also on strike on London Underground.

Thursday 27 July

RMT Tube strike continues.

Friday 28 July

Final day of RMT Tube strike.

Aslef members on strike on London Underground again.

Saturday 29 July

RMT members stage the third of three days of national rail strike action.

