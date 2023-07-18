Will your choice of summer getaway transport be hit by traffic and strikes?

Millions of Brits are set to embark on summer holidays at the end on the week with schools in England and Wales set to break up for six weeks.

However, after two consecutive summers of pandemic restrictions and aviation staff shortages, travellers may be disrupted again.

ITV News lays out how traffic, strikes and delays may impact holidaymakers travelling by rail, ferry, plane and car.

Road

Drivers are being warned over severe road congestion this weekend as nearly 13 million leisure trips are expected across the UK.

The RAC said it estimates 12.6 million people will embark on day trips or holidays by car between Friday and Monday, causing “bumper-to-bumper traffic”.

Friday is set to be the worst day for congestion as holidaymakers compete for road space with commuters.

Transport analysis company Inrix predicted traffic hotspots will include the M5 south from near Bristol (Junction 15) to Bridgwater (Junction 23), which is a popular route for holidaymakers travelling to the South West.

Credit: PA

Another motorway stretch likely to experience hold-ups is the M25 clockwise between Junction 10 for the A3 to Kingston and Junction 6 for the A22 to East Grinstead.

Drivers wanting to avoid long queues are advised not to travel on major roads between late morning and early evening from Thursday to Sunday.

Sea

The Port of Dover, popular with Brits headed to Europe, has warned of two-and-a-half hour delays this week.

Enhanced post-Brexit passport checks by French border officials Police Aux Frontieres (PAF) have significantly increased processing times.

The port is urging drivers embarking on summer getaways from Friday to arrive up to three hours before their departure time.

Air

Air traffic control (ATC) strikes in Europe could also mean uncertainty for UK holidaymakers. A trade union representing staff at Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace, is threatening to take industrial action in a row over issues such as recruitment, management and rosters. Union Syndicale Bruxelles has not given specific dates for industrial action, but announced a period of six months, starting from last week, during which industrial action could take place.

Fridays and weekends are expected to be most at risk of disruption.

Nearly 1,000 workers at Gatwick Airport will stage eight days of strikes during the school summer holidays.

Additionally, nearly 1,000 workers at Gatwick airport are set to strike next week.

Gatwick airport said it would support airlines with "contingency plans to ensure that flights operate as scheduled", but Unite warned the strikes would "inevitably cause severe delays, disruption and cancellations".

Rail

Industrial action may also impact those travelling to their holiday destinations by train.

Workers belonging to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on Thursday and Saturday, action that will impact "large areas of the network", National Rail has said. The RMT has also scheduled a strike date for July 29.

Train drivers with the ASLEF union have taken action just short of a strike by refusing to work overtime between Monday and Saturday. As a result, several train operators have said they do not expect to run their full timetable.

A list of the train operators impacted by RMT and ASLEF strikes can be found here. National Rail advises those travelling on strike days to check if they will be impacted by using its journey planner.

