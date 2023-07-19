Play Brightcove video

Three people including the gunman are dead, and six more are injured, New Zealand Police say

Three people have died and at least six more have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a building under construction in downtown Auckland, New Zealand.

Local media reported gunshots were heard at the site early on Thursday morning, sending workers rushing from the scene.

Authorities have said the three dead include the gunman, and a police officer was among the injured.

New Zealand's prime minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference the gunman was armed with a pump-action shotgun as he moved to the upper levels of the building: "There was no political or ideological motive for the shooting."

He said he understood the two people killed were civilians, not police.

He added: "This appears to be the actions of one individual."

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street, which is near the major Britomart transport and shopping hub, at about 7.20 am. Police swarmed the area and closed off streets.

Spt Patel said the man moved through the building, firing at people there.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” Patel said in a statement. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

It wasn't immediately clear if police had shot the gunman or he had killed himself.

Spt Patel said that while alarming, the incident was isolated and didn't pose a national security risk.

An armed police officer stands at a road block in the central business district following the shooting. Credit: AP

"What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident," Spt Patel added.

Earlier, members of the public were told by authorities to seek shelter and avoid the area, and all ferry services were suspended until further notice.

A police officer was photographed walking to an ambulance, assisted by his colleagues, with what appeared to be blood on his uniform.

The incident unfolded just hours before the first match of the Women’s World Cup was set to kick off, with a Group A match between hosts New Zealand and Norway.

The shooting took place in the city's busy business district on the waterfront, close to the hotels where Norway's World Cup players were staying.

It has not been suggested the incident is in any way connected to the sporting event.

Team Norway captain Maren Mjelde said people woke up quickly when a helicopter began hovering outside the hotel window.

“We felt safe the whole time,” she said in a statement. “FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight.”

