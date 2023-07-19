Firefighters battled wildfires throughout Tuesday night while Italy, Croatia, a number of other southern European countries have been place under red high temperature alerts.

An intense heatwave has continued to grip swathes of the northern hemisphere, and the World Metereological Organisation has said the extreme weather may intensify on Wednesday in parts of the Mediterranean.

Scientists have put the scorching heat down to a combination of human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Niño.

Outside of Europe, health authorities have sounded alarms in the USA, North America and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the record-breaking heat.

Greece

Temperatures in Greece have broken the 40C barrier, with numbers as high as 44C expected in central and southern parts of the country by the end of the week.

The searing heat, combined with gale-force winds, has been linked to fast-moving wildfires outside the capital of Athens.

Throughout Tuesday night, firefighters battled the blazes, with efforts focused on the areas of Mandra, Loutraki and Rhodes.

1,200 children were forced to flee from a seaside resort on Tuesday, while evacuation orders were put in place for at least five other coastal towns.

Meanwhile, workers at ancient sites in the country will stop work for four hours a day from Thursday in protest at working conditions during a heatwave, their union said.

The strike will include employees at the ancient Acropolis citadel, one of Greece's most popular tourist attractions.

A firefighting helicopter flies through smoke as people look on in Mandra west of Athens. Credit: AP

Italy

Italy is expected to break its hottest ever temperature record (48.8C) in the coming days, with the heat being around 10C hotter than the average for this time of year.

Red alerts for high temperatures have been issued for most of the nation. 20 of the country‘s 27 main cities are under red alerts, with that number expected to rise to 23 on Wednesday.

Rest of EuropeRed alerts have also been issued for Croatia, Serbia, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

The maximum temperature in Spain on Tuesday was 45.3C, while France's was 40.1C

USA

Phoenix in the US has faced a relentless streak of 19 dangerously hot days where temperatures soared to 43.3C or more.

In the southern city, dog parks have emptied out by the mid-morning and evening concerts and other outdoor events have been cancelled to protect performers and attendees.

A person tries to cool off in the shade in Phoenix. Credit: AP

Less populous places such as Death Valley and Needles, California; and Casa Grande, Arizona, have experienced longer hot streaks, but none in locations where many people live.

Death Valley, which has a 84-day streak of 43C temperatures, has had tourists flock to it over the past few days in an attempt to experience what could be a new world record high temperature.

North Africa

Last week, Algeria and Morocco recorded some of their highest temperatures, reaching a blazing 48C. As a result, the Moroccan meteorological service issued a red alert for extreme heat for southern parts of the country.

North Africa's heatwave is set to continue. Forecasters have said temperatures this week could reach the mid to upper 40s and are likely to be higher than those in southern Europe.

Across the northern hemisphere, atmospheric conditions are allowing persistent areas of high pressure to become established.

These increase the heat and can last for weeks.

The UK is not covered by the area of high pressure so is unlikely to see the extreme heatwave.

