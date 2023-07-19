McDonald's should put an end to franchises that are not following labour laws, the chairman of the Business and Trade committee has said.

It comes after former staff have claimed they endured regular mistreatment at the hands of the fast food chain, including dealing with threats and sexual harassment.

Speaking on BBC's Today programme, Labour MP Darren Jones said that the fast food chain must answer questions over how employment laws are being followed at its franchises.

Mr Jones said: "I am sure they go in and check the quality of their burgers and whether their marketing standards have been put up properly and whether customers are happy with the quality of their milkshakes.

"But are they going in and talking to the staff and making sure that they are being treated fairly and in line with the law? It sounds like they are not."

Labour's Darren Jones said the claims of harassment staff from the fast food chain were "some of the most appalling" he had seen. Credit: PA

Mr Jones added that the claims of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying by current and recent UK staff from the fast food chain were "some of the most appalling" he had seen.

Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse added: "These allegations are yet another shocking example of the pervasive problem of workplace harassment. It is crucial they are properly investigated by McDonalds and employment watchdogs.

"Workplace harassment must be stamped out. The government should stand by their words, continue to back my Worker Protection Bill and ensure enough time is given in the Commons for it to pass into law.

"Anything less would show an unacceptable disregard to the millions of victims of workplace harassment every year. A failure to act now would be unforgivable."

If passed, Ms Hobhouse's Worker Protection Bill would make employers liable for tackling sexual harassment in the workplace.

Alistair Macrow, McDonald’s boss in the UK, issued an apology on Tuesday after the BBC found that more than 100 current and former staff at the fast food chain alleged they had been sexually harassed, assaulted, subjected to racism, bullying or harassment.

Former employees have now spoken about dealing with “aggressive” staff members who threatened them and caused lasting anxiety.

A talent acquisition manager based in Edinburgh who worked at McDonald’s from September 2009 to 2011, when she was 16-18 years old, said she endured intimidating behaviour and threats including one worker who said he would slit the throats of girls working there.

McDonald's has apologised after staff alleged they were sexually harassed. Credit: PA

The 30-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Being shouted at, intimidated or sexually harassed was common.

“There was one member of staff in particular – he wasn’t a manager but was what they called a crew trainer – who was particularly aggressive and at one point threatened a group of girls working in the store, including me, with slitting our throats.

“Management were aware of the threats but because he was good at his job and ‘one of the lads’ they let it slide and nothing was ever done about it.

“There were a couple who worked in the kitchens that were like that (too)… you would be scared to approach them for anything in case they started shouting at you.

“Management never did anything because they were obviously scared of them too and those were always the people who got the best shifts.”

She added: “It wasn’t unusual as well to walk through the kitchen and have your bum slapped or something too.”

Despite the experience, the worker said she had “generally enjoyed” the job and made friends while working there, but did not receive monetary recognition for her good work.

“I was a reliable member of staff – I never missed a shift, always turned up on time, and generally enjoyed the job and made a lot of friends while working there,” she said.

“I was promoted from crew member to hospitality manager around one year into my time with McDonald’s as I was performing well and regularly trained new members of staff.

“However, when promoted, they refused to give me a pay rise in line with the new position.”

When she was 18, the then-McDonald’s worker made the decision to leave her university course, so took on full-time hours at the fast food chain.

After then securing a place on an undergraduate programme with a bank that was to begin in October 2011, she decided to leave her job at McDonald’s.

She said she was met with contempt from her store manager who then rapidly reduced her shifts on her zero-hour contract.

“When I told him, he scoffed, and told me I was stupid to leave and I would regret it,” she said.

“A few days later the new schedule came out and at the time, I was working 30 to 40 hours per week – on the new schedule, I was given six hours twice per month for the remainder of my time there.

“I asked why as I was happy, and needed to work until I was earning from (the bank).

“My store manager said I wasn’t committed enough so I wasn’t getting anymore hours but could ask my colleagues to cover their shifts if I wanted.

“It left me in a really difficult financial position when all I wanted to do was give them plenty of notice and do the right thing.”

After McDonald’s UK boss Mr Macrow’s apology was posted on Twitter, many former workers replied to the post with stories of mistreatment, and the company has responded to many of them asking for further details so it could investigate the issues they faced.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We take all allegations extremely seriously and will investigate any that are brought to us thoroughly.

“All proven breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures we can legally impose, up to and including dismissal.”

