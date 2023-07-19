The prime minister has apologised for the “horrific” historical treatment of LGBT people who served in the armed forces.Rishi Sunak told the Commons on Wednesday: “The ban on LGBT people serving in our military until the year 2000 was an appalling failure of the British state decades behind the law of this land.

“As today’s report makes clear, in that period many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, all while bravely serving this country.

“Today, on behalf of the British state, I apologise.”

He added: “I hope all those affected will be able to feel proud parts of the veteran community that has done so much to keep our country safe.”

Up until 2000 people who were LGBT were not allowed to be a member of the British armed forces.

Mr Sunak's apology comes after an independent review into the service and experience of LGBT veterans who served in the armed forces between 1967 and 2000.

Lord Etherton carried told the government to apologise and offer affected veterans financial awards. Credit: PA

It was carried out by Lord Etherton, former Master of the Rolls and Head of Civil Justice.

Lord Etherton’s report states: “I recommend that the prime minister should deliver an apology in the UK parliament on behalf of the nation to all those LGBT service personnel who served under and suffered from the ban (whether or not they were dismissed or discharged).”

He advised an “appropriate financial award” should be made to veterans affected by the pre-2000 ban on homosexuality in the armed forces, an independent review has said.

Lord Etherton’s report recommended: “An appropriate financial award should be made to affected veterans notwithstanding the expiry of litigation time limits.

“The government’s overall exposure should be capped at £50 million.”

The apology was welcomed by former British Army Officer Catherine Dixon, who said she had experienced shame and humiliation during the course of her military career. Now vice-chair at Stonewall, she said: “Today’s apology and announcements are an important step to achieving justice for those LGBTQ+ people who served in HM Armed Forces and, like me, experienced shame, humiliation and a ruined military career because of our sexuality. “Many were imprisoned, experienced corrective violence and lived with the stain of criminal convictions because of who they loved and which left some homeless and many unable to work. “I would like to thank all who spoke out and contributed to the independent review, Lord Etherton and Fighting with Pride for their steadfast resolution to ensuring justice is done.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party was “proud to repeal the ban” on LGBT personnel serving in the forces when it was in office.

“Today, we strongly welcome this apology from the Prime Minister as a recognition of their historic mistreatment,” he said.

