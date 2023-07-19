By ITV News Westminster Producer, Lucy McDaid

Issues over whether children should be allowed to socially identify as a different gender have delayed the government's publication of its trans guidance, ITV News understands.

The much-debated advice for schools was due to be published before schools break up for summer, but is now expected to be set out in the autumn as the government seeks further information about the impact its decisions could have on children.

A Downing Street source said schools have been "crying out for the guidance", which is also expected to advise teachers on whether parents should be told if their child is questioning their gender.

It could also state that single-sex schools aren't legally obliged to admit transgender students - something that received backlash from trans rights campaigners and charities.

But ITV News understands the hold-up has predominantly been triggered by legal advice, which has thrown doubt over whether pupils should be allowed to socially identify.

This could involve a child using a different name or wearing clothes to match their gender identity.

In order to ban or stop students from doing that, it's understood the government would need to introduce legislation - something it's keen to avoid doing. That said, it's understood the government wants to work out a position that's clear for parents and teachers, and safe for children.

The advice for schools is being drawn up by the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who has a second role of women and equalities minister.

Recent reports have suggested the two ministers have clashed over the guidance due to different stances on the issue, with Ms Badenoch understood to be taking a more hardline approach to the "social transitioning" in school.

Once published it will go out to consultation before the final guidance is issued, but it's understood that a number of "complicated" issues have caused the delay.

