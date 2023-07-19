Whatsapp has stopped working as thousands users report issues loading the app and have been left unable to send or receive messages.

The popular messaging app, which is owned by Facebook's Meta and has around two billion users worldwide, went down just before 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Both the mobile app and the web version are not working.

Many people rushed to rival social media app Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, to vent their frustration using the hashtag #WhatsappDown.

Whatsapp issued a statement shortly after which read: "We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible."

