ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott shares his analysis ahead of the Women's World Cup

The World Cup gets underway on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, with the Lionesses vying to build on their Euros success of 2022.

32 teams will compete, including England, with hopes high that the Lionesses will be able to knock reigning champions USA from the top spot.

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott says that with more teams and a higher standard, we are likely to see fewer one-sided games than before.

"The final is being played in Sydney but I do expect the winner of that final to come from one of the established teams, I don't think we are going to see too many surprises," he said.

We may potentially get some new household names and will also see established footballers in the headlines, including California-born USA forward Megan Rapinoe.

Steve says a player to watch, also from the US squad, is Sophia Smith who could potentially "light up this tournament".

For the Lionesses, Steve predicts Lauren James, who is in her first major tournament after impressing in the WSL (Women's Super League) this season, could be a new household name.

Likewise, Australia's "irrepressible goal-scorer" Sam Kerr might also be one to watch during the tournament.

If he had to pick out a manager to watch aside from Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman, it would be French manager Hervé Renard.

"[Renard] has brought the French team, who we always know are a brilliantly talented side, but they have had so much disruption on the squad - none of them wanted to play for the previous manager," Steve said.

"This guy has come in, it looks like he has got some unity going, so he might be a name that comes out of this tournament a hero."

But tournaments are never without their controversies and ahead of the Women's World Cup, a row has been swirling over pay.

The total prize pot for the Women's World Cup is £126 million this year - five times more than it was in 2019 (£25 million).

The £126 million figure is still much lower than the £365 million offered up during the men's World Cup in 2022.

Steve says that although there has been great progress in terms of Fifa boosting the women's pay, it's difficult to compare the prize pots like-for-like.

"People sitting on the other side of the fence will say the men's World Cup generates many billions more than the women's does, however the women feel very strongly about it as they should and they are campaigning.

"Fifa have pledged that by the time the next world cup comes around, there will be equal pay.

"I think what is potentially more damaging, especially to the Lionesses, is they are still in dispute with the FA at the moment - still, as we are so close to the first game - about bonuses."

The Lionesses join players from teams including France, Spain, Jamaica, Nigeria, Canada and co-hosts Australia who have in recent months expressed concerns over issues ranging from pay to personnel in their own federations and beyond.

Some teams, such as the USA and Australia, pay their players on top of the Fifa prize pot.

"The FA doesn't, the FA says we don't do it for the men so we there's no reason why we should do it for the women," Steve explains.

"But there are still discussions going on and it's not very helpful to be having these discussions going on inside a camp when you're just days away from your opening game."

In a message from the team posted on social media on Tuesday by captain Millie Bright, the Lionesses said they were “disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved” but would “pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament.

Sharing his predictions for what the tournament might bring, Steve said: "Wouldn't it be lovely if the Lionesses could follow it up? I think it's impossible to call.

"I don't necessarily think the USA, they may be favourites, but I don't necessarily think they are nailed on to win this.

"I think a team maybe, if it's not the Lionesses, a team like maybe Sweden or France, could come on the outside and surprise everybody."

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the UK, with each service broadcasting alternating fixtures.

Matches can also be watched on the ITVX and iPlayer streaming services.

Group Stage

England vs Haiti - 10:30am, ITV

England vs Denmark - 9:30am, BBC

China vs England - 12pm ITV

