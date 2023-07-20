A winning ticket has been sold for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion (£840 million) - the sixth largest in US history.

The lucky winner now has to decide between receiving the money over yearly installments, or a one-off lump sum of $558.1 million (£432.15m) before tax.

The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest US lottery jackpot ever won.

The game’s odds of one in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion (£1.58 billion) Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million (£195 million). Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

