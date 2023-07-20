Banks could face losing their licenses if they close down customers' accounts over political views, under new plans triggered by the closure of a Coutts account owned by Nigel Farage.

ITV News understands ministers are drawing up laws, expected to be announced next week, that would stop banks turning new customers away in a bid to protect free speech.

It's also understood banks will have to extend the notice period given to customers to close their accounts from one month to three months.

It comes after the former Ukip leader Mr Farage had his private Coutts bank account shut down, sparking outrage among senior Tories - including the prime minister Rishi Sunak, who said "no one should be barred from using basic services for their political views".

Coutts reportedly shut down the account because Nigel Farage's views don't align with their own. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

According to several media reports, Coutts documents claim the account was closed down because Mr Farage's views "did not align with" theirs.

Now Coutts, and its owner Natwest, is coming under increasing pressure to explain the decision.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Treasury minister Baroness Penn said: "I think the point that we can all agree on is that the right to lawful freedom of speech is fundamental.

"And where that has seemed to be brought into question through the provision of services, we have cause to worry."

The concerns were echoed by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who stood up during Prime Minister's Questions and asked Mr Sunak if he shared his "unease" at the closure of Mr Farage's account.

"However much we may find them tiresome, members of the opposition deserve bank accounts," Sir Jacob said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the decision "completely undermines the trust we have in our banking and financial systems" and former Brexit secretary David Davis said it amounted to "thinly veiled political discrimination" and called it a "vindictive, irresponsible and undemocratic action".

The plans being drawn up by government have been welcomed by Mr Farage, who said MPs are "beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well".

"I think this is one of the swiftest interventions I've seen by Government for many, many years," he told the PA news agency.

"And I think that's because this problem of the way banks have been behaving has been building up for years and years and years.

"Every MP will know of constituents, small businessmen and women who've literally been shut down by their banks with no reason given whatsoever.

"I also think that because of the politically exposed persons (PEPs) rule, I think they're beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well."

Mr Farage said there is "a real sense of anger" among the public who bailed out the major banks during the 2008 financial crisis that they "can now treat us with contempt".

Coutts bank offers private services for wealthy individuals. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The politician-turned-broadcaster revealed several weeks ago that the prestigious private bank had shut his accounts with no explanation.

This week he said he obtained a 40-page dossier from Coutts, using a subject access request, to gain information about the decision.

The BBC, citing "people familiar with Coutts's move", had previously suggested the Brexit campaigner fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with the bank.

But the Telegraph have challenged the BBC's reporting, prompting Mr Farage to publicly call for the BBC to issue a correction.

Mr Farage has insisted the Coutts documents provided "absolute proof" that his accounts were not closed for commercial reasons.

Asked for comment, the BBC pointed to its own reporting of the story.

