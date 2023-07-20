Singers, dancers and firework displays helped to create a dazzling opening ceremony for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The celebrations took place shortly before New Zealand - who are joint hosts for the tournament alongside Australia - kicked-off their group-stage match against Norway, on Thursday.

A performance by Maori and First Nation dancers marked the start of the ceremony, before groups of entertainers - representing each of the countries taking part at the World Cup - arrived on the pitch.

Volunteers from New Zealand held aloft an artistic representation of a giant stingray, which in traditional beliefs is said to have been caught by the demi-god Maui.

A giant rainbow serpent, representing Australia, was likewise held up by the cast and joined the stingray.

Monique Maihi-Pihema, a descendant of the Ngati Whatua Orakei tribe - which has the historical rights over Eden Park, where the opening match between New Zealand and Norway took place - sang a traditional calling to welcome the Australians.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Credit: AP

The official match ball was presented to the United States and Japan - champions of the previous three Women's World Cups - to represent the Maori koha, a challenge to the other 30 competing teams.

A rendition of the the tournament's official song 'Do It Again' was also performed by Benee and Mallrat, from New Zealand and Australia respectively.

Fireworks then lit up Auckland's Eden Park stadium to bring the opening ceremony to an end.

New Zealand players observe a moment of silence before their group-stage match against Norway. Credit: AP

Earlier in the day, FIFA had confirmed that the tournament's opening match would "proceed as planned" after a shooting in Auckland's central business district.

Three people were killed in the shooting, which police in the country have called an "isolated incident" and "not a national security risk".

Players from both New Zealand and Norway held a moment's silence before kick-off to pay respect to the victims of the shooting.

