'Lioness' on the loose in Berlin as some warned to stay indoors

A suspected lioness is on the loose in Berlin, prompting authorities to warn some people in certain parts around the German capital not to leave their homes.

Residents around Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf have been asked to bring their pets inside and stay with them as a search team tries to track the “escaped wild animal” down.

The warning was later extended to southern areas of Berlin and an alert was sent on an official warning app that the animal was suspected to be a lioness.

A vet and two hunters are part of search team, which also involved helicopters, but nobody appears to know where the animal came from or who owns it.

Neither of Berlin's two zoos nor any circuses or animal shelters in the area were missing a lioness.

Two men reported seeing a big cat running after a wild boar, the latter common in and around Berlin, police spokesperson Daniel Keip told local public broadcaster rbb.

“The two gentlemen recorded a smartphone video, and even experienced police officers had to confirm that it is probably a lioness,” he said, adding that there were various reported sightings.

Police increased their presence in the Kleinmachnow area and warned people of the possible danger by loudspeaker, but there was no order to stay indoors.

Life appeared to be continuing as normal Thursday in the town of around 20,000 people, with people walking dogs and out cycling, German news agency dpa reported.

The local council said that child daycare centres were open, but children weren't being allowed into their outside areas, and the town hall remained open.

Traders at the town's market were recommended not to set up stalls.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...