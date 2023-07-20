Full list of Virgin Money bank branches set to close
Virgin Money is set to shut almost a third of its bank branches, with 255 workers facing potential redundancy.
The high street banking business said it will shut 39 local banks due to changing customer demand, which has seen fewer people go into banks in favour of online services.
Virgin Money said it has decided to close these stores based on factors including footfall, transaction volumes and the number of potentially vulnerable customers in the local area.
It said each store is closing less than half a mile from the nearest Post Office.
Here is a full list of all the 39 branches set to close, according to Thursday's announcement:
Belfast
Bournemouth
Brighton
Bristol
Bromley
Cambridge
Cardiff
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chester
Croydon
Derby
Durham
Ellon
Enfield
Exeter
Fort William
Golders Green, London
Gosforth Centre
Guildford
Harrow
Haymarket London
Hexham
Irvine
Kendal
Kensington, London
Kingston
Liverpool
Lochgilphead
Milton Keynes
Newton Stewart
Norwich
Oxford
Reading
Southampton
St Albans
Swindon
Turriff
Wolverhampton
