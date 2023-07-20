Full list of Virgin Money bank branches set to close

Virgin Money Credit: PA

Virgin Money is set to shut almost a third of its bank branches, with 255 workers facing potential redundancy.

The high street banking business said it will shut 39 local banks due to changing customer demand, which has seen fewer people go into banks in favour of online services.

Virgin Money said it has decided to close these stores based on factors including footfall, transaction volumes and the number of potentially vulnerable customers in the local area.

It said each store is closing less than half a mile from the nearest Post Office.

Third of Britons would rather do banking in person, survey finds

Here is a full list of all the 39 branches set to close, according to Thursday's announcement:

  • Belfast

  • Bournemouth

  • Brighton

  • Bristol

  • Bromley

  • Cambridge

  • Cardiff

  • Chelmsford

  • Cheltenham

  • Chester

  • Croydon

  • Derby

  • Durham

  • Ellon

  • Enfield

  • Exeter

  • Fort William

  • Golders Green, London

  • Gosforth Centre

  • Guildford

  • Harrow

  • Haymarket London

  • Hexham

  • Irvine

  • Kendal

  • Kensington, London

  • Kingston

  • Liverpool

  • Lochgilphead

  • Milton Keynes

  • Newton Stewart

  • Norwich

  • Oxford

  • Reading

  • Southampton

  • St Albans

  • Swindon

  • Turriff

  • Wolverhampton

