Virgin Money is set to shut almost a third of its bank branches, with 255 workers facing potential redundancy.

The high street banking business said it will shut 39 local banks due to changing customer demand, which has seen fewer people go into banks in favour of online services.

Virgin Money said it has decided to close these stores based on factors including footfall, transaction volumes and the number of potentially vulnerable customers in the local area.

It said each store is closing less than half a mile from the nearest Post Office.

Here is a full list of all the 39 branches set to close, according to Thursday's announcement:

Belfast

Bournemouth

Brighton

Bristol

Bromley

Cambridge

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Croydon

Derby

Durham

Ellon

Enfield

Exeter

Fort William

Golders Green, London

Gosforth Centre

Guildford

Harrow

Haymarket London

Hexham

Irvine

Kendal

Kensington, London

Kingston

Liverpool

Lochgilphead

Milton Keynes

Newton Stewart

Norwich

Oxford

Reading

Southampton

St Albans

Swindon

Turriff

Wolverhampton

