Polls open in triple by-election contest across England

Polling stations have officially opened for three by-elections across England.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, and results are expected to be announced early on Friday.

Photo ID will be needed for any eligible constituent to vote.

A vote is taking place in Uxbridge and South Ruislip after former prime minister Boris Johnson vacated his seat as the constituency's MP.

The resignation of Nigel Adams has opened up a separate contest in Selby and Ainsty, in North Yorkshire.

And a third vote is taking place in the Somerset constituency of Somerton and Frome, after David Warburton cut short his term as an MP.

All three seats are currently held by the Conservative Party.