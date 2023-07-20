Some supermarkets are not displaying prices as clearly as they should, the consumer watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said this could be preventing shoppers from comparing prices effectively.

It has however said that historically high food price inflation has not been driven by weak retail competition.

The watchdog said it is writing to these retailers and warning them to make the necessary changes or risk facing enforcement action.

It is also calling on the government to tighten the law around pricing display.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.