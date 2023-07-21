American singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

American singer Tony Bennett has died aged 96, just two weeks before his birthday.

Well know for his performances with Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga, the singer sold millions of records, released more than 70 albums and won 20 Grammy awards.

Having released his first album in 1952 when he was in his mid-20s, he went on to chart in the US in each decade of his life.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the 57th Grammy Awards. Credit: AP

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed to The Associated Press the jazz singer died in his home town of New York.

There was no specific cause given, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.One of the last great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create "a hit catalog rather than hit records."

In 2014, at age 88, Bennett broke his own record as the oldest living performer with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for “Cheek to Cheek,” his duets project with Lady Gaga.

Three years earlier, he topped the charts with “Duets II,” featuring such contemporary stars as Gaga, Carrie Underwood and Amy Winehouse, in her last studio recording.

