Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party has been dealt a double by-election blow as Labour secured an historic victory in Selby and Ainsty while the Liberal Democrats took Somerton and Frome.

The prime minister avoided the triple defeat that had been predicted, but both opposition parties overturned huge Tory majorities of around 20,000.

Boris Johnson's former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which became a 'battleground' over the extension of ULEZ, was narrowly kept by the Tories.

By-election results

Selby and Ainsty - Labour win with 4,161 majority - a 23.7% swing from Conservatives, overturning a Tory majority of 20,137

Somerton and Frome - Liberal Democrats win by more than 10,000 majority - a 29% swing from Conservatives, overturning a Tory majority of 19,213

Uxbridge and South Ruislip - Conservatives win with 495 majority - a 6% swing from Conservatives to Labour but not enough for a Labour win

In Selby and Ainsty, which was considered a safe Tory seat, 25-year-old Keir Mather will become the youngest MP in the House of Commons after overturning a significant Conservative majority of 20,137.

The 23.7% swing from Conservative to Labour is the second largest managed by Labour at a by-election since 1945, with the Party leader Sir Keir Starmer describing it as an "historic result that shows people are looking at Labour and seeing a changed party".

Speaking after the victory, Sir Keir said: "Keir Mather will be a fantastic MP who will deliver the fresh start Selby and Ainsty deserves.

"It is clear just how powerful the demand for change is. Voters put their trust in us - many for the first time. After 13 years of Tory chaos, only Labour can give the country its hope, its optimism and its future back."

By election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather Credit: PA

Meanwhile, in Somerton and Frome, the Liberal Democrats see their win as a strong sign the Party is re-gaining votes in its former West Country heartland.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said people in the constituency spoke for the rest of the country "who are fed up with Rishi Sunak's out-of-touch Conservative government".

The saving grace for Rishi Sunak will be the Conservative win, albeit very slim, in Boris Johnson's former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Securing a majority of just 495 votes, compared to Mr Johnson's 7,210 in 2019, new MP Steve Tuckwell said London Mayor Sadiq Khan was to blame for the Labour loss.

"It was his damaging and costly Ulez policy that lost them this election," he said.

"This wasn't the campaign Labour expected and Keir Starmer and his mayor Sadiq Khan need to sit up and listen to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents."

Labour shadow cabinet minister Steve Reed acknowledged it had been a factor in the campaign and called for Mr Khan to change course.

