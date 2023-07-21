More than two million holidaymakers will head overseas this weekend, amid warnings of traffic jams and delays at ports.

The majority of schools in England and Wales are breaking up for the summer, which will spark a surge in holidays between Friday and Monday.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend, according to travel association Abta.

Airports will see hundreds of thousands of passengers and the Port of Dover is warning it could take up to two and a half hours to pass through border checks.

To top it off, traffic is likely to be disrupted by downpours, and train strikes are due to take place on Saturday.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports are expected to have hundreds of thousands of passengers pass through this weekend, Stansted will have 199,000 and Luton 116,000.

About 200,000 people will depart from Manchester Airport, 71,000 from Bristol, and although the Scottish schools are well into their summer holidays, many will still be leaving from Scottish airports this weekend, with more than 100,000 from Glasgow alone.

Meanwhile traffic jams are likely on major roads, and the Met Office has warned of disruption as downpours begin on Saturday, and a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Cars queue at the Port of Dover in Kent ahead of the busy summer travel period Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Transport analysis company Inrix said traffic hotspots will include the M5 south from near Bristol (junction 15) to Bridgwater (junction 23), which is a popular route for holidaymakers travelling to the South West.

Another is the M25 clockwise between junction 10 for the A3 to Kingston and junction 6 for the A22 to East Grinstead.

And rail passengers will be disrupted by strikes on Saturday as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), including station staff and train managers, strike again in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

At the Port of Dover, more than 6,000 cars are expected to arrive on Friday, followed by a further 7,500 on Saturday.

The Port said border control processing will generally take around one and a half hours on peak days, but this could rise to two and a half hours between 6am and 1pm during the next two weekends due to the number of passengers.

Passengers travelling between Friday and Sunday are being asked to arrive up to three hours before sailings and to carry plenty of food and drinks.

Enhanced post-Brexit passport checks by French border officials Police Aux Frontieres have significantly increased processing times at the Kent port.

Additional sailings out of Dover will be added by shipping company DFDS to its schedule this weekend.

Spain remains the top destination for families, in particular the Costa del Sol, the Balearic and Canary Islands, but Abta members are also reporting strong demand for Bulgaria, Portugal, Turkey, Morocco and Greece, the travel association added.

And while the UK is forecast rain and thunderstorms into next week, much of Europe will continue to see temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s.

What are my rights if I miss my flight or it is cancelled on a strike day?

Consumer champion Which? said strikes may mean long queues. It advised that if you are stuck in a lengthy queue and your flight is due to depart soon, you should "try to kick up a fuss" and get security staff to fast-track you.

You could also ring your airline to ask if you can be rebooked on another flight for free.

A top tip is to buy something when you arrive at the airport and keep the receipt - that way you have proof of your time of arrival and can show the airline you turned up well in advance of your departure time.

Which? said if you miss your flight in the UK due to queues, you may be able to claim against the airport under the Frustrated Contracts Act.

However, this would likely require going to court. You may be able to claim for a missed flight under the Consumer Rights Act or via your insurance policy, Which? said.

If an airline cancels your flight because its staff are striking, you’re entitled to compensation - unless informed of the cancellation at least two weeks before departure.

If you choose to cancel a flight yourself, it’s unlikely you’ll get a refund.

