Official photo of beaming Prince George released to mark his 10th birthday

The ten-year-old royal looks happy and relaxed in the official photo taken at Windsor. Credit: PA

Prince George has been pictured smiling for the camera in a relaxed pose for a photograph released to celebrate his 10th birthday. Photographer Millie Pilkington was behind the camera for the birthday picture.

She also captured Prince Louis on camera ahead of his fifth birthday in April, and the Prince of Wales embracing his three children to mark Father’s Day in June. In the latest royal portrait, George is pictured sitting on a set of outdoor steps at Windsor earlier this month wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers. The future heir to the throne turns 10 on Saturday and has had an eventful month in the lead-up to his birthday. Last Sunday George watched from the Royal Box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the grand slam title, foiling the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling eighth win at SW19. He sat next to his sister Princess Charlotte, who was making her first visit to the tournament.

Before the start of the match, George met eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, nominated to perform the coin toss for the men’s singles final, who showed the prince the coin as he chatted with the Waleses on the Players’ Lawn.

A few days before the Wimbledon final, George and his younger siblings sat in the cockpit of a C-17 transport aircraft and played with the switches when they enjoyed a family day out at an airshow.

They toured the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, privately with their parents, as their school holidays began in earnest. At the beginning of the month, George enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket when they were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box at Lord’s cricket ground in London.

A father and son day out at the cricket Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

George was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz. He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms. He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.

