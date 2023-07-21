Prince George pictured smiling in photograph released to mark 10th birthday

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera in a relaxed pose in a photograph released to mark his 10th birthday.

Behind the lens was photographer Millie Pilkington, who also captured Prince Louis on camera ahead of his fifth birthday in April, and the Prince of Wales embracing his three children in a photograph to mark Father’s Day in June.

George is shown sitting on a set of outdoor steps at Windsor earlier this month wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers.

Prince George next to Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box at Wimbledon Credit: Adam Davy/PA

The future king turns ten on Saturday and has had an eventful month in the lead up to his birthday.

Last Sunday George watched from the Royal Box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the grand slam title, foiling the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling eighth win at SW19.

He sat next to his sister Princess Charlotte, who was making her first visit to the tournament.

Before the start of the match, George met eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, nominated to perform the coin toss for the men’s singles final, who showed the prince the coin as he chatted with the Waleses on the Players’ Lawn.

Prince George was photographed at Windsor Credit: Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace/PA

A few days before the Wimbledon final, George and his younger siblings sat in the cockpit of a C-17 transport aircraft and played with the switches when they enjoyed a family day out at an airshow.

They toured the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, privately with their parents, as their school holidays began in earnest.

At the beginning of the month, George enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket when they were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box at Lord’s cricket ground in London.

George was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A father and son day out at the cricket Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.