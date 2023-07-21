Pubs to need government permission to be named after late Queen Elizabeth

Pubs, parks, and buildings will not be allowed to be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II without official permission to ensure her name is used in a "dignified and appropriate manner," according to new Cabinet guidance.

New government guidance specifies that individuals, communities, or organisations hoping to use the monarch's name - even for gardens or streets - must make an official request.

Requests that incorporate "memorial" or "remembrance" in a proposed name are likely to be looked upon favourably, the Cabinet Office memorandum issued this month said.

British pubs are commonly re-named after historical monarchs and other royal figures, a tradition notably fictionalised in the name of the pub at the heart of BBC soap Eastenders, the 'Queen Vic'.

Following the sovereign's death last September, the full title of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be "closely protected" and only be granted for applications with strong royal connections.

The following information must be included in the request:

Reason(s) why the name is being sought

A history of the organisation/body

Details of any royal connections or associations (where applicable)

The application must also be made by the senior officer of the organisation, e.g. chairperson, president, or chief executive.

"Permission to use the title ‘Royal’, or the names and titles of members of the Royal Family, including the name of the late Queen, and other protected Royal titles is a mark of favour granted by the Sovereign, acting on the advice of his Ministers," the guidance continued.

"The protected Royal titles are sparingly granted and strict standards are applied."

Anyone may create and erect or display an unofficial statue or portrait of the Queen, the guidance also said. Credit: PA

Anyone may create and erect or display an unofficial statue or portrait - formal approval is not required unless there is "a commercial element to the project."

"However, for any large-scale, public-facing projects, organisations may wish to write to the Private Secretary’s Office at Buckingham Palace for information purposes as a courtesy."

The guidance added that "careful consideration" will be given in "due course" to the commissioning of an official national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

