Queen Will Rock You: New exhibition showcases the band behind-the-scenes

Pictures of Queen from a unique perspective have gone on display - taken by the band's lead guitarist Brian May - and Rachel Younger got an early sneak peak

A new exhibition capturing the history of Queen through Sir Brian May's camera lens showcases rare behind-the-scenes moments of one of the world's greatest rock bands.

The exhibition, called Queen Will Rock You In 3D, is open at London's Proud Galleries and features pictures taken on stage, on the road and during the band's leisure time.

It features some never before seen pictures, some of which show off Freddie Mercury in a way that only those closest to him got to see.

Fiercely protective of his privacy, he usually shied away from being photographed off stage, but Sir Brian's snaps show a rare glimpse into the showman as his friends and bandmates saw him.

The exhibition also includes stereoscopic photos taken by fans of modern-day Queen with Adam Lambert as the frontman and captures the wonders of the hit musical We Will Rock You.

The exhibition will be open until September 23.

