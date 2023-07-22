Play Brightcove video

A street in Seregno flooded in the hailstorm. Video credit: Biblos Catolibreria

Torrential rain and the second hail storm in three days in northern Italy flooded streets in towns across the region.

Hail-filled floodwaters coursed through the streets in Seregno, Monza, and Brianza – all in the region of Lombardy.

It came barely 48 hours after around 100 people were hurt in another hail storm in Veneto, which is around 200 kilometres east of Lombardy.

There were also reports of severe weather elsewhere in northern Italy on Friday, with Milan, Lecco, Varese and Legnano all affected.

Transportation in some areas was disrupted by flooding and fallen trees, while authorities issued an orange alert – with the conditions expected to continue into Friday evening.

It all comes as much of southern Europe, on the other hand, experiences a prolonged heatwave - with 2,000 evacuated from a raging wildfire on a Greek island on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...