A large fire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to evacuate four locations, including two seaside resorts.

British tourists are among those to be helped to safety as part of a mass evacuation involving dozens of firefighters, 20 private boats and a Greek navy vessel.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but very high temperatures and winds have spread it towards populated areas.

Local media reported the fires had reached three hotels, whose clients had already been evacuated.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday afternoon the residents of four localities were sent texts to evacuate.

Mr Artopios said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, helped overhead by three planes and five helicopters.

Wildfires outside Athens forced thousands to flee seaside resorts and gutted vacation homes, as John Irvine reported earlier this week

The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.

The main front of the fire is a triangle, with each side appearing on maps to cover more than 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches, while 20 private boats were assisting and the Greek navy was sending a vessel.

How much worse could the fire get?

The fire in Rhodes is the most dangerous of several that are active across Greece, Mr Artopios said.

The fire north-west of Athens and one near Sparta were subsiding, he said, although the conditions, including forecasts of 45C on Sunday, mean more wildfires might break out.

The fire service has designated almost the whole eastern part of the mainland, plus the islands of Evia and Rhodes as well as large swaths of the southwest, as Category 5 – the highest for the risk of fire outbreaks on Sunday.

A further chunk of the country has been designated Category 4, very high risk.

There will be a brief respite in the heat wave on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have warned.

Firefighting forces from eight European Union countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Artopios said.

Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, mostly aerial equipment.

