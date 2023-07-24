By Lily Ford, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Harry Styles has wrapped up his Love On Tour after two years and 169 shows.

The popstar, known for hits Watermelon Sugar and As It Was, played to his final crowd in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Saturday after a global tour that has sold over 1.2 million tickets.

On Monday, he released a statement on Instagram, describing the tour that spanned five continents as "the greatest experience of my entire life" and thanking concertgoers for giving him memories "that will last a lifetime".

"I'll see you again when the time is right," he added, leaving fans in the dark about when to expect his return.

"Goodbye for now," he added in another post.

The 29-year-old made an emotional statement and fell to his knees on stage in Reggio Emilia.

"I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come," Styles told the audience during a speech.

“I know that more than anyone else... You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me.

"I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you."

Love On Tour has become its own aesthetic over the last two years, catapulting Styles to stardom.

It has prompted thousands of people across the globe to bejewel cowboy hats and don fruit-themed outfits in honour of Styles and his music.

It has also been the source of a number of unique news stories, including when Wembley Stadium was left covered in feathers from fan costumes and Styles pausing his concert in Cardiff to let a pregnant woman use the toilet.

The tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas in September 2021, grossed a total of $95 million (£74m) and sold 719,000 tickets from 42 shows performed in North America from September to November 2021.

It made another $55 million (£42.8m) and sold 638,000 tickets from the 23 shows performed in Europe from June to July 2022.

The former One Direction singer had earned almost $600 million (£467m) from the tour as of last week.

