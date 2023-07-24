Greece wildfires: Can I claim compensation on my holiday?

Play Brightcove video

'It was a nightmare': holidaymakers arriving back from Rhodes

Airlines are rescuing Britons from 82 wildfires raging across Greece, with as many as 10,000 UK nationals stranded on the worst-hit island of Rhodes.

Fires have also struck the islands of Evia and Corfu but Rhodes has suffered the greatest impact, with 19,000 people - mostly tourists - evacuated from the island.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country,” while many holidaymakers are forced to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres.

Overnight, evacuations were also ordered on Evia, the southern mainland and the western island of Corfu, where more than 2,000 people including tourists were moved to safety.

The location of all of the island wildfires gripping Greece.

Some tour operators such as easyJet and Tui have responded by offering repatriation flights and refunds for Britons.

However, the UK Foreign Office has not issued advice warning Britons against travelling to Greece - a move that could hinder those seeking compensation.

With heatwave conditions expected to persist through Thursday, what are your rights if you are currently on holiday in the affected areas, or if you are planning to travel there?

Clouds of smoke rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes.

I'm with a tour operator that has not cancelled holidays, am I entitled to a refund or compensation?

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said while it was positive some operators are offering refunds or free rebooking, without an official government warning advising Britons against travel it is difficult for holidaymakers to claim on their insurance.

"Generally insurers won't cover the costs of a cancelled holiday or flight, as you'll be entitled to claim from your holiday operator or airline," he said.

"If your holiday hasn't been cancelled but you don't want to travel, it's currently unlikely that many policies will help as there is no FCDO warning against travel to Rhodes.

"You may be able to claim if travelling to the area would aggravate a medical condition.

"Most tour operators and airlines are now offering some sort of flexibility for departures to Rhodes in the next few days or week, allowing you to change dates or destination without paying a change fee or issuing a voucher for the cost of a holiday.

"Beyond this week, the best advice is to wait and see how the situation develops as it's unlikely you'll be able to claim a refund if you cancel now."

Can those already in Rhodes be evacuated for free?

Mr Boland said: "If you booked your holiday as a package, the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs) offer you certain protections if your holiday is cut short.

"This means anyone currently in Rhodes whose holidays have been affected should be offered rebooking or a partial refund.

"Some airlines are offering repatriation flights, allowing customers to return home earlier for free.

"But if you're travelling with an airline that is running flights as normal and want to return home earlier, it may be that you have to pay a fee to change your flight dates."

What is the government's advice?

The UK government has not discouraged people from going to Rhodes, a decision Downing Street has defended.

However, the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has urged British nationals to follow the guidance from local Greek emergency services and to dial 112 if you're in immediate danger.

The FCDO has set up a crisis management team and a phone hotline to help people in Rhodes, while a team has arrived on the island to support travel operators in bringing Britons home.

Evacuees sit inside a stadium in Rhodes.

Its updated guidance says: "In the first instance, contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK.

"If you are planning to travel to any areas affected by wildfires, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel that the area you plan to visit."

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Our advice is focused on the safety of British nationals and enabling people to make an informed decision about the situation on the ground.

“The current situation is impacting on a limited area in Rhodes and whilst it’s right to keep it under review and it’s possible that the advice may change we do not want to act out of proportion to the situation on the ground.”

ITV News outlines the rights of people who have flights booked to Rhodes but no longer want to go due to fears of the fire

How are travel operators responding?

Tui

The holiday company has cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart for Rhodes before and on Friday.

It has also cancelled all outbound flights for customers travelling to impacted hotels up to and including Sunday.

All customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

Tui confirmed that holidaymakers returned on “three dedicated flights” overnight, with plans to bring more back “as soon as possible” in place.

It added in a statement: "Passengers due to travel to areas that aren’t affected on Saturday and Sunday will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund.

"We are still operating flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned."

Tui confirmed its hotels and resorts in Corfu are operating normally. However, customers due to travel to the island up to and including Sunday are able to amend their booking for free.

Jet2

The operator has cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart for Rhodes up to and including Sunday.

"We have contacted affected customers with regards to their refund and rebooking options and if they wish to receive a refund, we will process this quickly," said the company.

Jet2 repatriated 95 passengers on Sunday evening, while another four repatriation flights are due to leave the island for the UK later on Monday.

EasyJet

The company has cancelled easyJet holidays packages on Rhodes departing up to and including Tuesday. It confirmed customers will receive a full refund.

"We are proactively contacting easyJet holidays customers due to travel up to and including Saturday 29 July to confirm their options," added the tour operator.

Flight-only customers are advised to keep checking the status of their flights on the easyJet website.

"If you are booked to travel to or from Rhodes before the 29th of July, our flights are still operating," confirmed the company.

"However, if you would like to change your plans, then you will be able to transfer your flight to another date or can request a flight voucher for the value of your unused flights, by calling easyJet Customer Services."

It added that any easyJet flight-only customers who have been evacuated from their hotel and are currently at the airport should contact the airline's airport staff, while those wishing to travel back early should contact the Customer Services team.

EasyJet confirmed it would operate two repatriation flights with 421 seats on Monday and a third on Tuesday.

Thomas Cook

Customers who have booked and are travelling to hotels in Lardos and Kiotari on Rhodes up to and including Monday, July 31 will be offered a full refund or the option to amend their trip, confirmed Thomas Cook.

The firm said it would contact those travelling to other parts of Rhodes today, Tuesday and Wednesday to also offer a full refund or amendment to their holiday.

Thomas Cook said it would be in touch with as soon as it can with customers travelling on Thursday and beyond.

All travellers who had to leave their accommodation over the weekend are either returning home or staying in another hotel, the firm said.

Ryanair

The budget airline confirmed all flights will continue to operate as scheduled.