Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying Swedish police at climate protest

Greta Thunberg has been fined for disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in southern Sweden last month.

The 20-year-old climate activist denied the charge, telling the court on Monday "my actions are justifiable."

The court in Malmö, the Swedish city where the protest was staged, found Thunberg guilty and fined her 2,500 Swedish krona (£187).

Thunberg admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying her fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential threat posed by climate change.

Thunberg walks through the courtroom corridors before her hearing. Credit: AP

After the court rejected her argument and fined her, she told journalists: “We cannot save the world by playing by the rules,” vowing she would “definitely not” back down.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of a port in Malmö on June 19.

Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement were charged for refusing to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest.

Greta Thunberg with police following the protest last month. Credit: AP

“If the court sees our actions of self-defense as a crime, that’s how it is,” said Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future, who attended the protest.

She added that activists “have to be exactly where the harm is being done.” The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the activists' determination, however.

Just a few hours later, Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal to stage to another roadblock.

Thunberg and Irma Kjellstrom leave the court after the hearing. Credit: AP

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

At the time of the Malmö port protest, which was organised by the activist group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, Thunberg wrote on Instagram: "The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people.

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future."

