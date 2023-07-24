‘Immediate’ action needed to meet carbon budget targets, council warns

Ireland will not meet carbon budget targets for 2025 and 2030 unless “urgent action is taken immediately” to reduce emissions more rapidly, according to a climate watchdog.

The independent Climate Change Advisory Council said the first task is to reduce and ultimately prevent emissions of greenhouse gases.

In the council’s annual review, published on Tuesday, it said motor tax should be redesigned to increase year-on-year to “promote energy efficient vehicles”.

It also recommended that large energy users like data centres should be obliged to supply excess heat to local communities to support district heating schemes.

The council said the upcoming budget should set a target of all social housing being upgraded to an energy rating of B2 – or be connected to a district heating network – by 2030.

The report comes after a “concerning series of unprecedented climate events” in the spring and summer.

Multiple global and local records were broken including the warmest daily temperature ever recorded on July 7, after the warmest June on record.

Average sea surface temperatures reached unprecedented levels for June.

The council said temperatures will continue to increase until significant action is taken.

“This will lead to more extreme weather events in Ireland such as heatwaves, droughts, storms and flooding,” it said.

The council also called on the Government to address uncertainty on how emissions will be reduced.

It said: “Key actions need to be implemented now to prevent longer-term damage and increased costs to society and the economy.”

It added that rapid and far-reaching transitions across all sectors and throughout society are necessary to achieve deep and continuous emissions reductions and to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.

Council chairwoman Marie Donnelly said: ““We must address the gap between climate action and ambition now and start to see emissions fall consistently.”

The council also recommended the establishment of a Just Transition Commission to ensure Ireland meets climate objectives in a fair and equitable way that also protects vulnerable people and communities.

Ms Donnelly said: “Feasible, effective and low-cost options for mitigation and adaptation are already available including the rollout of district heating, onshore wind development and community-based restoration of coastal environments, and they must be implemented now.

“Strong leadership from Government is required to make the difficult decisions that are needed to deliver systemic change throughout our economy and society.

“Key to this is effective and consistent engagement with communities, ensuring a fair and equitable transition, while building and maintaining public support and action. We all have a role to play.”