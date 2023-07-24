Play Brightcove video

Paul Davies talks to Michael Caine about portraying daring veteran Bernard Jordan

The extraordinary World War Two veteran who snuck out of his care home to attend D-Day commemorations in France has been immortalised on the big screen by Sir Michael Caine.

The Great Escaper, a film due to be released in October 2023, tells the story of Bernard Jordan, who captured the nation's imagination nine years ago when he made the secret journey to Normandy to join those honouring his fallen comrades at age 89.

Mr Jordan's care home had not given him permission to travel - as a result, his absence sparked a brief police search.

Oscar-winner Sir Michael Caine, well known for his roles in classic films including Zulu and The Italian Job, as well as more recent ones like Interstellar and The Dark Knight franchise, described Mr Jordan as a "lovely little fella".

Bernard Jordan in his military uniform

Sir Michael told ITV News: "I saw many similarities in him, in my way of thinking because I was from his absolute background. I'm from a working class family and I was a cockney soldier."

The 90-year-old actor is just one year older than Mr Jordan was when he absconded.

After Mr Jordan got the ferry to France in 2014, it was an ITV News team who initially found the veteran in France. He "didn't realise" he'd become a national talking point, Mr Jordan said.

When asked if he'd be in trouble when he got back to his care home in the UK, he laughed: "I might be, but I hope not."

Sir Michael Caine reacts to footage of ITV News interviewing Bernard Jordan at a port in France nine years ago

In The Great Escaper, Mr Jordan's wife, who lived in the same care home as him, is played by late actress Glenda Jackson. The film was Jackson's last role, she died of "a brief illness" just months after filming ended.

Sir Michael told ITV News that Jackson's death was a "terrible shock".

"She didn't seem sick at all," he said. "I mean, I didn't see anything wrong. I was wondering when I was going to do the next picture with her."

The Great Escaper's director, Oliver Parker, spoke of the on-set bond between Caine and Jackson.

"The intimacy and the trust and playfulness which gives you layers of character, the deep rapport was available to you both," he told Sir Michael.

Sir Michael said the Great Escaper is almost definitely his last movie, unless the dream combination of the perfect script and the perfect first lady should ever happen again.

The Great Escaper is set for release in UK cinemas in October 2023.

