NFL player told police he was speeding at 140mph due to emergency involving dog

A rookie NFL player told a state trooper who clocked him driving at 140mph in a 55mph zone that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

Jordan Addison, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, was pulled over in a Lamborghini Urus at 3.07am on Thursday on the highway in the city of St Paul.

The 21-year-old, who following his college career was selected by the Vikings in the first round of the NFL's 2023 draft, was given a citation for "speed and reckless driving".

On Thursday the club released a statement, saying: “We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

The nature of Addison's emergency involving his dog was not disclosed in the Minnesota State Patrol citation, but t he Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy.

Addison is just beginning his career with the NFL. Credit: AP

According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence, though the nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

In a statement the American footballer said he had "made a mistake and used poor judgement".

He added: "I recognise and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behaviour. I am truly sorry."

Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season.

He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

