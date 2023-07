Train drivers are set to stage another week-long overtime ban as part of a long-running dispute over pay risking fresh disruption during the summer holidays.

Members of Aslef at 15 train companies in England will refuse to work overtime from Monday August 7 to Saturday August 12.

The union said the ban will seriously disrupt services, claiming that none of the train companies employs enough drivers.

The move will affect: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

The strikes will cause disruption during the summer holidays. Credit: PA

It will be the fifth week-long ban on working overtime since May.

The latest ban ended on Saturday, with another one due from July 31 to August 5.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: "We don’t want to take this action – because we don’t want people to be inconvenienced – but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%."

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union staged two strikes last week and will walk out again on Saturday in a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Last week Aslef, alongside the RMT, cancelled a planned strike on the London Underground last week after making progress in discussion with conciliation service Acas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.