A woman was found dead in the United States after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail near Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said on Sunday the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter” based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene.

She was found near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, and an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

The grizzly bear population is on the rise in Yellowstone. Credit: AP

Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, a popular route for hikers.

Though the department's statement said the death appeared to have followed the woman's interaction with the bear, it did not confirm her cause of death.

The attack comes amid a rise in Montana's grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

As of 2021, 1,063 are estimated to live in greater Yellowstone.

The department put out a news release in the days before the discovery of the woman's body, warning visitors that staff had confirmed grizzly bear sightings throughout the state.

They implored those camping and visiting parks to carry bear spray, store their food while outside, and tend to their garbage.

