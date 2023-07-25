10 soldiers battling flames among dozens killed in Algeria wildfires

Play Brightcove video

Footage shows people in a car trying to make their way through the fires

Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers trying to get the flames under control.

In the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries confirmed the deaths, adding that at least 1,500 people have been evacuated.

Simultaneously, "up to 10,000" British holidaymakers remain trapped on Greek islands such as Rhodes and Corfu, where fires continue to ravage the scenery.

On Monday, Algeria's Interior Ministry announced 15 deaths and 24 injuries, and the Defense Ministry later announced 10 soldiers were killed and 25 were injured as they fought fires in the resort area of Beni Ksila, east of the capital Algiers.

Algerians attempt to fight the flames

It was not immediately clear over what period of time the casualties happened, but the fires have been burning for several days.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the north African country.

The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia and Jijel - in the Kabyle region east of Algiers - and Bouira, about 100 kilometres southeast of Algiers, the Interior Ministry said.

Operations to tamp down the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Algeria is no stranger to summer wildfires - at least 37 people were killed last August after wildfires blazed near Algeria’s northern border with Tunisia.

A year earlier, authorities said dozens were killed in blazes - including soldiers called in to help fight the fires in the mountainous Kabyle region that is dotted with villages.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fueled vicious fires across the Mediterranean this summer.

