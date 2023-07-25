Belgium: Six people found guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels terror attacks

A Belgian court has convicted six people for their involvement in a spate of terrorist attacks that left 32 people dead more than seven years ago.

The verdict brought an end to the biggest trial in the country's judicial history, and was reported by Belgium's public broadcaster RTBF and newspaper Le Soir, among others.

On the morning of March 22 2016, Belgium's capital, Brussels, was rocked by terror attacks at Zavantem Airport and the city's subway system.

The attacks, which were claimed by the so-called Islamic State terror group, left a further 900 people with physical and mental injuries.

On Tuesday, a 12-person jury found guilty six individuals of murder, including Salah Abdeslam - who is already serving a life sentence without parole in France for his role in the Paris terror attacks a year previous to the Brussels incident.

A further four people on trial were either acquitted or have been left facing other charges.

Jurors had been deliberating since early July over some 300 questions the court asked them to consider before reaching a verdict.

Members of the Life4Bruxelles victims' association had gathered a group of survivors from the attacks outside the courthouse for when the verdict was revealed.

A forensics officer works in front of the damaged Zaventem Airport terminal, following a terrorist attack on March 22 2016. Credit: AP

Among them was a man named Frederic, who said the "atrocious crimes" of March 22 still haunt him.

"We have been waiting for this for seven years, seven years that weighed heavily on the victims... we are waiting with impatience, and with some anguish," he said.

Abdeslam was the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who struck Paris in November 2015 and were part of a Franco-Belgian network that went on to target Brussels four months later.

After months on the run following the Paris attacks, Abdeslam was captured in Brussels on March 18 2016 - days before the Brussels attacks took place.

Those found guilty are due to be sentenced at a later date and could face up to 30 years in prison.

