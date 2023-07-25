Cause of Julian Sands' death 'undetermined' after coroner investigation

British actor Julian Sands' death has been officially ruled as 'undetermined', after the 65-year-old went missing in the mountains of Southern California in January.

After months of searching, human remains were found and identified as Sands' in the San Gabriel mountains.

Coroner's have said that it is common for the cause to be "undetermined" in these types of incidents, according to CNN.

Sands had lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

He was known for his love of the outdoors and hiking in the surrounding areas, and was considered an experienced and competent mountaineer by his friends.

Sands made his big break in the 1985 romantic period drama A Room With A View, but later on developed a penchant for horror flicks.

The British actor’s height and gaunt appearance lent themselves well to the genre and he excelled in roles for films including Gothic, Warlock and Arachnophobia.

He enjoyed a career on both the big and small screens, working with big industry names including Helena Bonham Carter, John Malkovich and Steven Spielberg.

He is also known for work in productions including Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on Banshee, Smallville and the high-octane thriller 24.

