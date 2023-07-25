Holidaymakers landing back in UK tell of 'devastating' Greece wildfires

Repatriation flights from fire-ravaged Greece continue to bring home hundreds of British holidaymakers who have shared their stories about their "devastating" journeys.

Hundreds of people have already landed at UK airports after wildfires broke out on Rhodes and Corfu, leaving many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell estimated on Monday morning there had been as many as 10,000 British nationals on Rhodes.

Many people have spoken about their "traumatic" and "miserable" experiences.

Hundreds were forced to spend a night in an evacuation centre. Credit: AP

A newlywed couple spending their honeymoon on Rhodes said they were taken out of their hotel amid "intense" smoke and the sound of a child screaming "I don’t want to die".

Claire and Paul Jones, both 36, from Leicestershire, were moved on Saturday by coach from the Village Rhodes Beach Resort near Lardos.

Mrs Jones said: "It was really quite traumatic driving to where we went because you could see everyone fleeing their hotels, and people were walking along the beaches, walking along the roads, and they had babies and small children."

Mark Payton, from Bristol, criticised tour operator Tui and said his family had managed to get back to the UK only after taking a ferry from Rhodes to Kos and then finding a flight to their home city.

He said: "It is just devastation over there. You plan for these holidays, and it just feels like a real rubbish long weekend away."

A couple from Norwich were forced to flee a wedding party on Rhodes on Saturday.

The location of all of the island wildfires gripping Greece. Credit: ITV News

Dominic Doggett, 30, and his fiancee Hannah Dolman, 28, arrived at Gatwick Airport on Monday having stayed on the floor of an office in a hotel after the wedding do came to an "abrupt end".

A family from Dorset were forced to sleep at a primary school on the island after ash began falling on the outdoor furniture at the villa where they were staying.

Martin Bowrey, 55, Victoria Bowrey, 51, and Hayden Bowrey, 19, left the villa in Lindos after getting an alert on their phones and slept on "slabs" in the school courtyard.

There has been little relief for the local residents of Rhodes, as many were forced to shelter in restaurants near the coast fearing for their homes.

Martin and Victoria Bowery with their son Hayden after landing back in the UK. Credit: PA

Others were seen helping load fire engines with seawater.

Local resident Lanai Karpataki said on Monday: "The wind is very high today. It will be worse Wednesday. It's very, very bad, the situation.

"We need help. Send us help from everywhere."On Monday Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament: "We are at war – completely focused on the fires.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we must remain on constant alert."He also highlighted the threat from climate change saying it "will make its presence ever more felt with greater natural disasters throughout the Mediterranean region."Tour operators and airlines have been sending repatriation flights to bring people back to the UK and companies have more scheduled.

A fourth repatriation flight operated by Tui brought people to the UK from Rhodes on Monday, with another scheduled for Tuesday morning, after the arrival of three flights on Sunday night.

EasyJet and Jet2 have also scheduled additional flights.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said on Monday evening that he had spoken with airline companies and welcomed the additional flights.

However, people have not been discouraged from going to Rhodes, a decision Downing Street defended.

The prime minister’s spokesman said: "The current situation is impacting on a limited area in Rhodes and while it’s right to keep it under review and it’s possible that the advice may change, we do not want to act out of proportion to the situation on the ground."

Rhodes is visited by about 2.5 million tourists each year and is one of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations.

