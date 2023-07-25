Nigel Farage: NatWest boss admits 'serious error' over banking row

The boss of NatWest, which owns Coutts, has admitted she made a 'serious error of judgement' when discussing Nigel Farage's bank accounts with the BBC.

Last week, Dame Alison Rose apologised to the former UKIP leader for the closure of his accounts and commissioned a review into the processes followed by Coutts.

Following the apology, Mr Farage stated that "they should all go" in reference to NatWest CEO Dame Alison, Coutts CEO Peter Flavel and Group chairman Howard Davies.

The board at the banking giant said that it "retains full confidence" in Dame Alison, but the events will be taken into account in decisions of her remuneration.

Howard Davies, chairman of the NatWest Group, said: "The board is clear that the overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage accounts has been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank.

"The board will commission an independent review into the account closure arrangement at Coutts, and the lessons to be learnt from this."

The statement comes after the chairman was put under mounting pressure to determine whether Dame Alison had played a role in the leaking of Mr Farage’s information.

The story of Mr Farage's bank account at Coutts being closed first came to light after it was reported by the BBC that he did not meet the bank's financial threshold.

Mr Farage received an apology from the BBC over an inaccurate story that suggested the closure of his account was not due to his political views but because he lacked the funds needed to hold an account at the high-net-worth bank.

The former Brexit Party leader accepted the apology but shifted the focus back to NatWest, emphasising the need for an internal investigation into the leak, calling on Sir Howard to take action in this regard.

