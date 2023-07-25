Pictures reveal devastation brought by Greek wildfires

Wildfires rampaging across Greek islands have left a trail of destruction across several popular tourist spots, ruining holidays and destroying the property of the locals.

A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40C across parts of the country on Tuesday as firefighters fought to keep the blazes under control.

Flames burn a forest in Vati village. Credit: AP

Fires in Rhodes, Corfu and Evia has led to huge numbers of tourists being evacuated as flames lashed up against resorts and hotels.

With fires raging since the weekend some areas have got the infernos under control, while others are barely containing them.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said his nation is "at war" with the fires and the government's efforts were "completely focused" on them.

A firefighting helicopter flies over a resort beach in Rhodes. Credit: AP

The fires reached the beaches in some places. Credit: AP

On Tuesday a firefighting plane crashed near Athens soon after it jettisoned water to combat a wildfire.

The crash occurred on the island of Evia and was aired in a state television broadcast that showed the low-flying aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball was seen moments later.

The impact of the wildfire on five-star hotel Lindos Imperial Resort and Spa. Credit: TikTok - k_urdo4

The fires in Rhodes wreaked havoc on several holiday resorts where people just hours before were seen relaxing.

In a video shared on TikTok showed the destruction caused to the five-star hotel Lindos Imperial Resort and Spa on Kiotari Beach in southern Rhodes.

Houses burning in a village near Athens.

A pensioner stands in her burnout home in Loutraki. Credit: AP

The hotel said on its Instagram it was closed until further notice.

Thousands of tourists have now been repatriated back to the UK after their holidays turned into a nightmare.

But for many Greek locals there is a long way to go to pick up the pieces.

