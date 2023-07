Plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes on island of Evia

Play Brightcove video

The moment was captured by state television as fires continue to ravage southern Europe (video: EPT)

A firefighting plane crashed in southern Greece on Tuesday as authorities battled fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.

The crash occurred on the island of Evia and was aired in a state television broadcast that showed the low-flying aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball was seen moments later.

There was no immediate information about the plane's crew.

A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40C across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.

The flames continue to wreak havoc for holidaymakers as airlines evacuate more Brits from Greek islands and a separate blaze forced an Italian airport to close.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell estimated on Monday morning there had been as many as 10,000 British nationals on Rhodes before evacuations began.

Desperate residents, many with wet towels around their necks to stave off the scorching heat, used shovels to beat back flames approaching their homes, while firefighting planes and helicopters resumed water drops at first light.

Planes have been deployed to help battle the flames. Credit: AP

The European Union has sent 500 firefighters, 100 vehicles and seven planes from 10 member states, while Turkey, Israel, Egypt and other countries have also sent help.

“For the 12th day, under extreme conditions of heat and strong winds, we are fighting nonstop on dozens of forest fire fronts. ... The Greek Fire Service has battled more than 500 fires - more than 50 a day,” said Vassilis Kikilias, the minister for climate crisis and civil protection.

In Athens, authorities resumed afternoon closing hours at the ancient Acropolis, as part of broader measures to cope with the high heat.

EU officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across the European continent, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...