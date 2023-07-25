Sun editor told to explain Huw Edwards reporting in letter from MPs

The editor of The Sun has been told by MPs to explain how the newspaper verified allegations against BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, given concerns about inaccuracies in its reports.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee wrote to Victoria Newton, demanding an explanation of "what was done to verify this specific story and what, if any, reviews or discussions are ongoing about The Sun’s procedures".

It follows the newspaper's “widespread coverage” of claims Edwards paid a young person for sexually explicit photos, which resulted in him being suspended by the BBC.

The letter, signed off by CMS chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage, said: “Our role is not to challenge individual stories or editorial decisions, but we would be grateful if you could set out the processes by which The Sun verifies any story it chooses to report, especially those where issues of privacy may be at stake.”

It added: “Given the concerns that have been reported about inaccuracies, changing narratives and lack of engagement with some of the parties involved in the case of Mr Edwards, we would also be interested to understand what was done to verify this specific story and what, if any, reviews or discussions are ongoing about The Sun’s procedures and reporting in this case and any wider lessons to be learned.”

The letter also asks Newton to set out what investigations are taking place into allegations made about former Sun journalist Dan Wootton, who has been accused of offering colleagues money for sexual material.

In an on-air statement on his GB News show last week, Wootton denied any wrongdoing.

The committee has also written to BBC chairwoman Dame Elan Closs Stephens to request further details about the reviews into wider BBC processes the corporation is carrying out in light of the allegations and its plans to publish the findings.

On Monday, the BBC described BBC News’ reporting of allegations made against Edwards as “proportionate” following complaints the broadcaster gave the story “too much coverage”.

The letter sent to the broadcaster by MPs accepted the investigation into Edwards should be a "confidential process" but said it wanted to "request further information on what plans the BBC has to publish the findings of its reviews into wider BBC processes".

