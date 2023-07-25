The permanent impact on the 'nowhere generation' living in temporary housing

Play Brightcove video

In a previous report, ITV News Investigations Correspondent Daniel Hewitt met with children forced to sleep on the floor, not knowing if they will ever have a place to call home

More than 130,000 children in England will tonight go to bed without a home.

They may be in a hotel room, hostel or a bed and breakfast. Others will be in a temporary flat.

They may have been staying there a few days, after being moved on from another hotel or hostel. They may have been there for months, perhaps years, in a cramped, overcrowded one-bed property sharing a room with their siblings or a sofa bed with a parent.

Never knowing for sure where they'll be living week-to-week. What little life these children have so far lived has been defined by uncertainty.

This is the nowhere generation. They have never had a permanent place to call home, and Britain's escalating housing crisis means they may never have one.

There is nothing temporary about the current state of temporary accommodation in England.

Families spend years trapped in it, with little or no hope of finding anywhere permanent.

Homeownership is completely out of reach, as is private renting and increasingly so too is council housing, which is in desperately short supply.

The impact on children growing up like this is far from temporary.

At a crucial stage of their development, for some all they have ever known is instability.

They go to school not knowing if the property they left that morning is the one they will be returning to later that day.

They try to do their homework sitting atop a mattress on the floor of a tiny living room where they also sleep.

If you are stuck in temporary housing and would like to share your story with Daniel and our housing investigations team, please get in touch with: housingstories@itv.com

Teenage boys are forced to share a single hotel room with their mum.

With no cooking facilities, those in hotels and hostels are being raised on takeaways and whatever food their parents can make with a kettle.

Then there's the children surrounded by mould and damp in an overcrowded flats.

I have met these kids. They are forced to show levels of resilience, courage and maturity well beyond their years.

They see their parents struggling. They feel that struggle, and they absorb it. It can only impact them, if not now then later in their lives.

The government's long-awaited housebuilding plan was barely 24 hours old when in came a stark and shameful reminder of the pain being inflicted by Britain's housing crisis.

Investigations Correspondent Daniel Hewitt meets a mother and her baby, who are sofa surfing because there is no housing available to them. Credit: ITV News

Official statistics show the number of people living in temporary accommodation is now the highest since records began 25 years ago. Almost 105,000 households are without a home.

We haven't built enough affordable homes for these families and the consequences are depressingly inevitable.

And it's getting worse. And help isn't coming any time soon. The cost to councils of placing families in temporary housing is not sustainable. A new generation of affordable housing is not about to be built. Rents are not falling. Home ownership isn't becoming easier.

The prime minister does not want to "concrete over the countryside" and will focus, if afforded the chance, to spend the next Parliament building homes in and around our cities.

There is a rational case for that, but this problem goes beyond the urban. Visit Cornwall, Devon, the Lakes or the Kent coastline and you will see a housing crisis as acute as anything in London and Birmingham. Put simply, for low income-families there is increasingly nowhere to live in rural and coastal areas either.

The latest official homelessness statistics are shocking. When they are published again next quarter, they'll be shocking again too, and the next.

Temporary accommodation is a misleading phrase in every sense. Trapped for years, the effect on those living in it could very well be permanent.