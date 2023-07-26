The government has warned Britons away from travelling to Greek islands ravaged by wildfires as airline TUI suspends all Rhodes holidays until August.

It comes as multiple people have died in the flames - in Algeria at least 34 people were killed, two pilots died after a firefighting plane crashed in Greece's Evia on Tuesday and in southern Italy t wo bodies were found.

Thousands of holidaymakers have been evacuated in areas around Rhodes, Corfu, and Evia while emergency services continue to battle the flames.

"Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable," government advice reads.

"If you are due to travel to an area that might be affected by wildfires, contact your travel operator or accommodation provider before you travel to check that it is not currently impacted."

An aerial view of the fires in Corfu. Credit: AP

They urged those travelling to impacted areas to call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if in immediate danger and enable emergency alerts on their phone.

They also wrote: "Contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK."

Elsewhere, holiday company TUI has suspended every flight to Rhodes until July 28 and all holidays to the destination until August 11.

It followed airline Jet2, the first to announce it had cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday July 30.

Emergency services continue to battle the flames. Credit: AP

With fires raging since the weekend some areas have got the infernos under control, while others are barely containing them.

At least 19,000 Britons are estimated to have been evacuated since the fires spread.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his nation is "at war" with the flames and the government's efforts were "completely focused" on them.

It comes as two pilots died after a firefighting plane crashed in Evia on Tuesday.

The plane crash was broadcast on Greek state television

The crash occurred on the island of Evia and was aired in a state television broadcast, which showed the low-flying aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball was seen moments later.

